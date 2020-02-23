Polar bear plunge and run in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Goodfellow recreation camp on Concho Drive hosted the Polar Bear Plunge and 5K on Saturday, February 22. Awards went to the top two male and female competitors. The event was free to register, and the first 30 to register and show up received a free t-shirt.

In addition to the cold of the plunges, competitors also said the event was useful for getting back into running. Several United States Marine Corps members were among this years participants. For more information on the event visit their webpage.