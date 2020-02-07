Palmer Feed’s “Sack It” program to benefit West Texas Boys Ranch and Sonrisas Therapeutic Riding

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Thanks to Palmer Feed’s “Sack It” program, Christmas presents from 2019 will help two local charities as they kick off their 2020. Sewing presents up in a feed bag rather than wrapping them is a tradition in the Palmer family that dates back three decades. Now, each year, the public is invited to join in the fun and bring their gifts to be “sacked” for a donation of $3.00. Palmer then matches the money and donates to local charities.

This year Palmer sacked 380 gifts and the West Texas Boys Ranch and Sonrisas Therapeutic Riding each received checks for over $1170.00.Palmer Feed’s general manager Bridget Scott says, “We love helping these two organizations. Sonrisas and the Boys Ranch are related to the agricultural and equine industries that Palmer Feed serves. But more importantly, they help young people and reflect the generosity and the commitment to others that San Angelo is known for.”

Local charity is another Palmer Feed tradition. In addition to numerous types of goods donations and the hosting of fundraising events, Palmer has donated well over $30,000 in cash donations in recent years.



