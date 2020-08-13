Multiple Law Enforcement agencies investigating after suspect named in federal warrant for Possession of Child Pornography turns gun on himself

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety confirms that on August 13, 2020 at around 8:30 a.m., Special Agents for DPS, HSI, and Border Patrol Agents were serving a federal warrant on a male from San Angelo.

Authorities say the warrant was for Possession of Child Pornography. The traffic stop was conducted in the 3300 block of Forrest Trail. That’s when agents say the male suspect got out of his vehicle, walked to the front of the vehicle, and shot himself.

DPS Agents began live saving measures but the male suspect died on scene.

San Angelo Police are assisting in the investigation.

DPS says there will be more details released later today.