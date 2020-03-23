Local church provides meals amid Corona outbreak

SAN ANGELO, TX – Paul Ann Baptist Church served over 500 meals to San Angelo residents. Originally slated to begin at 3p.m. on March 22, the effort began early as the line that formed was so long. Two lines of cars were handed chicken and rib dinners by a volunteer force who cooked and packed the meals.

Church leaders said they wanted to emphasize the importance of reasonably distributing resources, and not hoarding necessities. “We wanted to help the community, and get the food out there,” said Quinn Banister of Paul Ann Baptist. “People came together and rallied around this. You know we could be puttin all this in our freezer and saying we’ll save it for later but we thought it’d be great just to be an inspiration to the community and get this out there. Poke as much food in these car windows as we can as they go through.”

Paul Ann Baptist says they will be aiming to do more meal handouts in the near future.