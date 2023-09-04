SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A local woman has been indicted for hindering the apprehension of a known felon.

Priscilla Rodriguez 6-22-2023 Mugshot TGCS

According to the complaint against Priscilla Rodriguez, on June 21 San Angelo Police Officers initiated a traffic stop in the 3900 block of South Bryant Boulevard which led to a police pursuit of the driver, Roberto Mejia. Mejia had been involved in a police pursuit the day before for driving with an invalid license but had not been apprehended and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Roberto Mejia Mugshot 6-28-23 TGCS

Mejia was the only occupant of the vehicle prior to the time of pursuit which continued until the 300 block of West Avenue Q. Mejia was then observed fleeing the scene to another residence in the area.

Rodriguez made contact with officers on the east side of the residence portraying herself as the driver of the vehicle involved in the pursuit. She was made aware that the offense of evading arrest with a vehicle was a felony and that Mejia had been in the act of committing the felony. It was reported that Rodguiz continued to stand in front of the officers to divert their attention from Mejia while he made his escape.

Due to Rodriguez’s actions, Mejia was able to avoid apprehension but was later arrested.

Rodriguez was charged on June 23, 2023, with hindering the apprehension or prosecution of a known felon, with a bond of $7,500.