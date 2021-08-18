Local veterans relive Saigon amid Taliban takeover in Afghanistan

SAN ANGELO, Texas- As American soldiers are sent to Afghanistan to help evacuate American citizens from the ongoing situation unfolding in Afghanistan, San Angelo veterans that served in the Vietnam war can’t help but relive the trauma of Saigon in 1975.

Different wars with similar endings, veterans relive the heavy human and financial toll, a fleeing foreign president, and military being evacuated after decades of fighting,

Iraqi veteran Daniel Rodriguez says seeing foreign allies trying to climb into a plane baffles his mind about how its two different wars, two different eras, and the fear is the same.

As U.S. soldiers come back, the battle against PTSD begins. Vietnam veteran Perry Stevens says there is power in numbers and help is out there, all you have to do is ask.

For veteran services and support groups, you can contact West Texas Counseling and Guidance.