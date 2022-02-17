(KLST/KSAN)– The Housing Authority of San Angelo’s mission is to provide affordable housing to low-income individuals.. Amanda Cruz with the non-profit said there’s a great need here in town.

“With the pandemic and such, a lot of things have gone up in price including rent,” Cruz said.

Wages have stayed the same, causing a problem for those who are already considered low-income. The rising prices squeeze lower-income families who are already spending a disproportionate amount of their income just to get by.

But the issue didn’t start recently. Cruz says it’s a problem the city and non-profits have been fighting for years.

“Rent originally started to become a problem when the oil boom occurred years ago,” Cruz said.

Then, just as things were getting back on track, the coronavirus hit.

“But naturally San Angelo is growing, the more that we grow, I think when the interstate is complete, I do think there is going to be even more of a shortage,” Cruz said.

Cruz said the Homeless Coalition also has a diverse board that’s always looking to increase affordable housing.

“There are a lot of local non-profits that help with rental assistance,” Cruz said. “We have the ‘Out of the Cold’ program that helps homeless individuals who need temporary shelter when it’s cold, various activities like that.”

Cruz said the Housing Authority has multiple initiatives to help families get the resources they need.

“We do have the housing choice voucher program, which is a rental assistance program,” Cruz said. “We have the public housing program that we own the homes and the rent is affordable based on income. We also own the Desert Shadows complex and then we have a couple of other properties throughout town.”

For more information on how to get on the waiting list for rental assistance click here.