Zuniga capital murder trial moved to October

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN ANGELO, TX - The capital murder trial of Ricky Ray Ortegon Zuniga has been delayed from September to October.

The trial was originally set for September 17. However Zuniga's defense attorneys told District Judge Ben Woodward they would not be ready for the September trial date.

Zuniga, 27, is charged with capital murder in the September 2016 deaths of Jimmy Andrew Gonzales and Anthony Michael Martinez. San Angelo Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Rio Grande Street for the report of a shooting victim. Police found Gonzales and Martinez with gunshot wounds inside the residence. They were pronounced dead at Shannon Medical Center.

Police later arrested Zuniga and three other suspects in connection with the double homicide: Justin Gamez, Raymond Alvarado Jr. and Krystal Nicole Lerma.

Two of the cases have been settled. Alvarado pleaded guilty to capital murder and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Lerma was found guilty of burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit robbery and was sentenced her to 27 years in prison.

Zuniga is currently out of jail on a $100,000 bond.

Judge Woodward moved Zuniga’s jury trial to October 15. A final pretrial hearing is set for October 5 at 9:00 a.m.

More Stories for you

• Sealcoating of selected City streets begins next week

The sealcoating of selected City streets begins Tuesday, September 4.Contractor Ronald R. Wagner & Co. has begun ...

• Concho Valley This Morning Update (August 29, 2018)

During your Wednesday morning newsbrief, get the details from one of multiple pre-trial hearings, plus city budget...

• 8/29/18 Jail Log

Wednesday, August 29, 2018 Tom Green County Jail Arrest RecordsCharge categories (Note: several that have been taken...

• ASU students welcomed back to campus with various activities & events

Monday, the Laura Bush Institute hosted the annual Girls Night Out event where hundreds of girls participated to learn ...

• Children's Miracle Network donation campaign

"We do therapy programs for our children, additional staff training for any any of our medical staff, and then also...

• ASU's Laura Bush Institute hosts "Girls Night Out" for new and returning students

Angelo State Laura W. Bush Institute for Women's Health hosted the annual "Girls Night Out" on Monday where hundreds of...

• City discusses budget surplus plans

San Angelo city council is engaging in discussions with city finance staff as well as the San Angelo police and fire...