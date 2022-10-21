SAN ANGELO, Texas — The owner of the Zero One Ale House in downtown San Angelo celebrated the opening of the new Zero One Taproom on North Koenigheim on Thursday, Oct 20 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Members of the Chamber of Commerce Concho Cadre helped welcome the second venture in San Angelo for the owner of the Zero One Brewing Company.

“We ended up opening this place because we kind of wanted an extension of the original restaurant that’s downtown on West Beauregard,” said owner Erik Zobel. “We wanted more of just a casual, chill place where people can come enjoy some of our fresh brewed beer.”

The Zero One Taproom is located at 59 N. Koenigheim in the former Which Wich sandwich building. The taproom is open Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., Saturday from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.