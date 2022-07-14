SAN ANGELO, Texas – Zero One Taproom is eyeing a fall opening for its new location at 59 N. Koenigheim St. in the building that was previously Which Wich. This new business will be an extension of Zero One Ale House.

Although this new location a part of Ale House, the Taproom will be slightly different from the original location.

“I’ve always thought about the idea of adding a taproom onto the existing location where people could just pop in and have a beer or glass of wine without feeling like they were in a restaurant, but there’s no room here to do so,” said Zero One’s Erik Zobel. “So this is that idea, except that it’s a few blocks away.”

Beers that are brewed in-house at the Ale House location will be kegged and brought to the new location. The brewery’s beers will be the only beers sold at the location with the expectation of collaborations with local breweries.

Through these collaborations, both breweries would design and create a new beer together to promote at the Taproom, Ale House, and the collaborating breweries’ location.

For those afraid to move away from their favorite beer, the new Zero One Taproom has you covered.

“For those beer drinkers reluctant to move away from their favorite staple beer, we will be offering several lighter options from our portfolio such as our “Friday Night” light beer, our lime lager, as well as our top selling Rhinestone Blonde and others,” Zobel explained.

Beer will not be the only drink sold at the extension. Zobel shared house red wine, white wine and select cider will be on tap along with a fine selection of other bottled wines.

Although this location will not have a restaurant feel, carefully crafted sandwiches, and flavor-packed appetizers and finger foods will be served.

Opening the new location will be the first of two phases that Zero One Taproom will undergo.

Zobel shared the second phase will consist of opening a “beer garden” on the patio of the Koenigheim location.

“We plan to have heaters/fire pits for cold weather, and fans/misters for the hotter weather,” said Zobel. “The ultimate goal is also to be a hub for events, and engage the community through art, music, and charity.”