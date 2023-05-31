SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Ashley Hambright, President of the San Angelo Association of Realtors, joined Senora Scott at the Concho Valley Homepage Digital Bureau to let property owners know they still have time to file a notice of protest with the Tom Green County Appraisal District.

During an interview on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, Hambright said property owners could file their notice of protest at the Appraisal District’s website. Hambright walked viewers through the process of filing a notice of protest.

“You go online, you search for your property,” said Hambright, “At the very top there’s a little button.”

“It takes you five minutes to file it,” said Hambright. “Do it today because the deadline is tomorrow.”

The deadline for many property owners to file a notice of protest with the Tom Green County Appraisal District is Thursday, June 1, 2023. Visit the TGC Appraisal District website for more information.