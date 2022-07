SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo YMCA will be hosting an event Friday 15, 2022 from 7 PM to 8:30 PM to, “come together for the greater common good,” in order to support the Ulvade community.

The event has a suggested donation of at least 5 dollars and will be a “boot camp style event that will help raise funds for the Uvalde Community.” It is requested that those who want to attend wear maroon and white.