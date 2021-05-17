SAN ANGELO, Texas – Jun 18, 2021 – Jun 20, 2021 is the West Texas Rehab Center Stribling Art Extravaganza . The art show displays work by artists in the Concho Valley, proceeds splitting between the artists and West Texas Rehab Center.
This fundraiser is to allow the center to continue serving the community despite the ability to pay. Berkeley Puckitt, Director of Donor Relations, says they’ve extended the art submission deadline and encourage more artists to present their pieces in this years extravaganza.
For more information, click on the video above.
WTRC Stribling Art Extravaganza – Interview with Berkeley Puckitt
