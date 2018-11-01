Workshop to gather public input on airport's master plan

Stephanie Garland

SAN ANGELO, TX - San Angelo Regional Airport will host a public workshop on its master plan from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, November 8. The workshop will be in the airport conference room in the terminal building at 8618 Terminal Circle.

This is the first of four workshops to be held during preparation of the study, which is expected to take 12-18 months to complete. The airport’s last master plan was adopted in 1995.

An airport master plan is a comprehensive study of an airport focusing on future development improvements to meet aviation demand. It evaluates facilities that serve passengers, air cargo, aircraft owners, pilots and airport tenants. In doing so, it provides guidance on how these facilities should be updated to maintain a high level of service to the flying public into the future.

The public is encouraged to be a part of the planning and development process. Public input is meant to include interested parties in the process of developing the plan, thereby ensuring the final product reflects the goals and objectives of the community as a whole.

