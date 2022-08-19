SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angel Valdez was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on August 18th after shooting a man in the leg.

According to an affidavit filed by the San Angelo Police Department, officers were dispatched to Shannon Medical Center for a report of a shooting victim on August 13th. Officers located Ruben Lira, the victim of the reported shooting.

The affidavit shares that those investigating the report observed a gunshot wound in Lira’s upper right calf. Officers were then dispatched to Lira’s residency where the shooting took place. Officers were able to locate the crime scene in the residency.

Officers then spoke with two witnesses on the scene who shared that Valdez and Lira were in the bedroom when Valdez pulled a handgun and magazine from her waistband, according to police files. Witnesses said Valdez fired the gun, shot Lira in the leg, and proceeded to leave the scene.

One of the witnesses aided Lira and took him to Shannon Medical Center.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Valdez on August 17th. Valdez was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on August 18th with no set bond.