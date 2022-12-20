SAN ANGELO, Texas — A woman has been taken into custody after allegedly causing injury to an elderly man and stealing a car on Monday.
According to the San Angelo Police Department, Antonia Martinez was taken into custody on December 19 and charged with aggravated robbery along with an out-of-area warrant for evading arrest. In the state of Texas, aggravated robbery is a first-degree felony with a punishment minimum of five years and a maximum of 99 years in state prison.
The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office inmate roster shows that Martinez has a bond set at $85,000.
On December 19, SAPD responded to a call at 5110 N. Chadbourne. When officers arrived they found that a woman was thought to have caused a head injury to an elderly man and stole a 2018 white Honda CR-V.