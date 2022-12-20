SAN ANGELO, Texas — A woman has been taken into custody after allegedly causing injury to an elderly man and stealing a car on Monday.

Mugshot: Antonia Martinez 12-19-2022 courtesy Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

According to the San Angelo Police Department, Antonia Martinez was taken into custody on December 19 and charged with aggravated robbery along with an out-of-area warrant for evading arrest. In the state of Texas, aggravated robbery is a first-degree felony with a punishment minimum of five years and a maximum of 99 years in state prison.

The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office inmate roster shows that Martinez has a bond set at $85,000.

On December 19, SAPD responded to a call at 5110 N. Chadbourne. When officers arrived they found that a woman was thought to have caused a head injury to an elderly man and stole a 2018 white Honda CR-V.