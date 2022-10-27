WINTERS, Texas — A man was arrested in Winters on Oct. 27 after officers discovered he had a warrant for kidnapping out of Oklahoma.

According to a release via social media by the Winters Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding on South Highway 153 at around 1 a.m. WPD said that during the stop, officers found that the driver of the vehicle had a warrant out of Oklahoma for kidnapping a four-year-old child that was in the vehicle.

WPD explained that the driver was the biological father of the child. The man had taken the child against an emergency order that was granted in Oklahoma in July, according to the release.

WPD said that the driver was immediately arrested and the child is in the department’s protective custody until their legal guardian arrives.