SAN ANGELO, Texas – There are five major projects the City of San Angelo Street and Bridge Division is working on, but the incoming winter storm may put them on hold.

Current projects include:

Rebuilding the drainage and road on Middle Concho Rd. (Construction Crew)

Working on the areas that get seal coat this year (Crackseal Crew)

Patching potholes (Patching Crew)

Removing grass on edges of roads and trimming low tree branches (Vegetation & Herbicide Crew)

Patching behind the water deptartment fixing water line breaks (Trenching Crew)

City of San Angelo Street and Bridge Superintendent Joey Anderson says, “When the ground is wet and freezes, the sub-grade expands and breaks loose from the pavement. Then when it thaws out, the sub-grade pumps and ruts. Then the sub-grade dirt turns into a muddy mess.”

Anderson explains there’s still a lot of work to do. They need to pump water out of temporary dams and rain hinders that process. What makes this more difficult is that crack seal products necessary for gel coat applications don’t stay when wet. Though patching potholes is an ongoing effort, rain and freezing temperatures always make more, extending the length of the project.

In addition to extending the timeline, patching material is expensive, according to COSA Street and Bridge, and can increase costs for the city.

The February freeze of 2021 brought with it damages that caused water pipes to break and the city to be without water for days. The incoming storm may have similar results, according to Anderson, who says frozen temperatures can cause more water lines to break.

Tonight, COSA Street and Bridge Division are on standby to spread sand on about 17 city bridges around town.

We’ll have updated information on how the storm is impacting Street and Bridge projects as it comes in.