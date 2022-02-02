SAN ANGELO, Texas – As a winter storm approaches the Concho Valley, PAWS warns about the dangers of leaving your pets outside in the cold, icy weather.

“It is crucial that animals are brought inside,” Jenie Wilson, the Executive Director of Concho Valley PAWS shared during an interview. “Mixing cold weather with dampness or wetness poses a whole series of risks for your pets.”

Under Texas’ new Safe Outdoor Dog law, animals need to have shelter from cold, windy, wet weather as well as access to food and water. If you see an animal that is outdoors and does not have access to these things, please contact authorities.

If you care for a feral colony, Wilson says to place a styrofoam ice cooler with hay or some sort of bedding out for the colony. Using blankets can soak up freezing water around it, not allowing for a warm shelter for the feral cats.

Wilson also encourages people to take care of their pets and keep an eye out for others. “The shelter is full right now, so if everyone would do their part in bringing your pets in and providing food, water and shelter,” Wilson said.