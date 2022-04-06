SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service (NWS) Office in San Angelo issued a wind advisory for 23 counties in west-central Texas and warned of possible power outages on Wednesday morning.

Courtesy: The National Weather Service Office – San Angelo

According to an alert published by the NWS this morning, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, winds of 25-35 mph are expected throughout the region, with gusts of about 45 mph, until around noon.

NWS warns that unsecured objects could blow around due to the winds and gusts may blow down tree limbs. High winds may also cause power outages throughout the region.

NWS suggests taking precautionary measures like securing outdoor objects and driving with caution, especially when driving a vehicle with a high profile, such as a van or truck.

The wind advisory is expected to expire at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday.