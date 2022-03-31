CHRISTOVAL, Texas – American country singer and songwriter William Clark Green will be performing his newly released album at Cooper’s BBQ in Christoval on Saturday, April 16th.

After almost four years since the last album, Green released his sixth album, Baker Hotel, on March 25th of 2022.

Much like everyone else, Green began to reflect on his life during the pandemic. This allowed him to re-prioritize his career and challenge his sound.

“What this record means to me is self-reflection, realizing that I just turned 35 and it’s like, ‘Where am I at in life? Where do I want to be? Where did I think I would be?’ Not being able to work [during the lockdown], I had a lot of time to sit and think about myself, and what’s really locking me down, and that’s what I think this record is about,” Green says.

Based on the structure and flow of a small town in America, Green’s album shares how something once-legendary can be abandoned and rebuilt, much like the Baker Hotel in Mineral Wells, Texas.

William Clark Green’s Baker Hotel album Cover

In the album, Green showcases his ability to incorporate multiple genres such as southern rock in his song “All Pot No Chicken”, indie folk in “Feel Alive” and even a traditional western ballad “Me, Her and You”.

General admission is currently $25 but prices will rise to $30 the day of the show.

VIP Tables can also be purchased for $350 but will increase to $400. The VIP Table tickets will come with one of the 29 tables the venue offers with the admission of eight people.

Six Super VIP Pods are also available for purchase at $600. Super VIP Pods include the admission of eight people along with eight chairs per pod.

Cooler tickets will also be available for purchase for $20 upon checkout.

For more information or to purchase tickets for the concert, visit the Etix website.