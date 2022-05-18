SAN ANGELO, Texas – Multiple wildfires continue to blaze across the state of Texas as temperatures continue to rise.

Pope 2 Fire

Located in Schleicher County, about 10-miles southwest of Fort McKavett, the Pope 2 fire grew from an estimated 500 acres on Tuesday, May 17th with 50% containment to 2,000 acres on Wednesday, May 18th also at 50% containment according to Texas A&M Fire Service.

Mayfield Fire

Texas A&M Forest Service is also assisting fire crews such as the Brady Fire Department on the Mayfield Fire located in San Saba County near Voca.

The Forst Service announced their assistance with the fire on Thursday, May 12th when it was an estimated 1,500 acres with 0% contained.

On Monday, May 16th the Mayfield fire was an estimated 756 acres that had been fully contained. However, with temperatures, the fire had crossed containment lines.

As of Wednesday, May 18th, Texas A&M Forest Service is estimating the fire to be 1,250 acres with 40% of the fire contained.

Outline of Mayfield Fire in San Saba County courtesy of Texas A&M Forest Service.

Mesquite Heat Fire

When Texas A&M Forest Service announced their assistance in the Mesquite Fire in Taylor County, the fire was an estimated 1,500 acres on Tuesday, May 17th.

As of Wednesday, May 18th, the Mayfield fire is an estimated 1,500 acres with 10% contained.

Taylor County Sheriff’s Office shared evacuation notices on Facebook for Braune Rd from Hidden Valley to Hwy 277 and all of CR 297. The areas of Braune Rd between Hidden Valley Dr and Hillside Rd have also been evacuated as of 3:43 p.m.