Wild West Fest returns to San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Wild West Fest is expected to be a ‘wild’ success. The music festival is coming to the Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial RiverStage Friday, July 30th to benefit Concho Valley organizations and might even break a record in the process.

“It’s great to see people come out and support this type of event of course Wild West Fest they’ve been doing this for a few years and stuff so I’ve seen them actually grow and I mean they’ve always had great attendance but this one by far, is probably one of the biggest concerts that we’ve had at RiverStage” Sidney Walker, Civics Events Manager, said. “Oh, close to like 5000 people have already purchased tickets and tickets are still selling.”

The fest will also be throwing an after party at the Concho Pearl Icehouse if you’d like to keep the party going throughout the night.

“We’re gonna have Parker get off the stage around 11:45 p.m. Friday night, and then immediately after that at the Concho Pearl down the street over there” Thomas Halfmann, Wild West Fest Concert Manager, said. We’re gonna have William Beckman who is a kid from Del Rio he’s taken off, he’s got a great deep smooth voice, and he’ll be playing at the Concho Pearl for the after party that music starts at 12:15 p.m. gates open at 12:00 p.m.”

You can expect to see talent from Kat Hasty, Shane Smith and the Saints, as well as headliner Parker McCollum.

Tickets are still available, you can find those on stubwire.com or head down to Blair’s Western Wear at 4230 Sherwood Way. Ticket prices are $35 general admission; $45 day of, $125 VIP; $135 day of.

If you go, the Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial RiverStage is located at 16 E Ave A and the Wild West Fest. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

If you go to the after party, it will be held at the Concho Pearl Icehouse located at 1605 S Chadbourne St.