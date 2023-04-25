Graphic Courtesy of Wild West Fest

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Wild West Fest has announced its official 2023 lineup featuring 22 bands headlined by Gary Allan and Giovanne & The Hired Guns.

Scheduled to kick off on Thursday, July 27 and concluding Saturday, July 29, artists will perform at various locations throughout San Angelo.

The Martial Pint, House of FiFi Du Bois and Blaine’s Pub will host artists on July 27 while the Riverstage is set to host the rest of the festival on July 28 and 29

The festival has gone back to its roots by only hosting the event for a singular weekend unlike last year’s which went on for a full week.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Thursday, April 27 at 10 a.m.