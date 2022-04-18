SAN ANGELO, Texas — Wild West Fest is an 8-day festival coming to San Angelo July 29 – August 5, tickets will be on sale April 22, 2022.

The annual country music festival Wild West Fest announces one of their most anticipated lineup of the summer in this must see show. It is a community oriented event that strives to fundraise for local organizations though live music. Having been founded in 2017 the Wild West Fest has a reputation of bringing some of the best acts in Texas Country and Red Dirt music and this year is certainty no exception!

Kicking off the first night, Friday, July 29, red hot Whiskey Myers will be taking the River Stage by storm as part of their, “Tornillo North American Tour” followed by Muscadine Bloodline, and rock star Austin Meade. Afterward, parties featuring Pony Bradshaw at historic Blaine’s Pub and The Weathered Souls at The House of FiFi Du Bois, will finish out the night.

This is going to be one of the largest events of the summer, but the party does not stop there! From July 31, 2022, throughout August 4, 2022, Wild West Fest will host more of the hottest Texas Country acts across multiple bar venues in San Angelo. Including shows at Fiddlestrings, Blaine’s Pub, The House of FiFi Du Bois, and The Penny Tap House with more to be announced. Some of these artists will include Jamie Lin Wilson, Corey Kent, Case Hardin, Abbey Duncan, Rio Tripiano, and many more.

To finish off the week as a part of their reunion tour, Texas and Red Dirt Country music legends Turnpike Troubadours take the San Angelo River Stage on August 5, 2022, accompanied by veteran star Cody Canada and The Departed, and Del Rio, TX native William Beckmann.

This event is expected to set record highs of attendance for the River Stage and sell out quickly.

After parties headlined by Tanner Usrey at Blaine’s Pub and Kevin Galloway at The House of FiFi Du Bois,

will turn out the lights on the largest music festival in west Texas.

Tickets will be available to purchase starting with an in-person pre-sale at the Buffalo Social Club

“Beer Barn” on Thursday, April 21, 2022. The ticket launch party starts at 5 pm and will feature live music

from local favorites 12 Mile. The first 750 people are guaranteed a ticket to this year’s festival. Online

sales begin on Stubwire.com on Friday, April 22, 2022, at 10 am. Ticket pricing ranges from $50 – $400 and

will be in high demand.

There will also be a golf tournament at Quicksand Golf Course on Saturday, July 16, 2022. This will be a 4-man scramble tournament, with multiple opportunities to win cash prizes

throughout the course.

According to Diann Bayes, Vice President of the San Angelo Destination Marketing Organization/Discover San Angelo, “As a Music Friendly Community, San Angelo serves as a perfect setting for Wild West Fest. Our organization is excited to support this week-long music event, showcasing outstanding artists and musicians in our music-friendly environment. We expect visitors from across the country to attend and discover San Angelo for themselves. We are also thankful to the producers of Wild West Fest for their mindfulness in helping non-profits while bringing quality music events to our city.”





For more information please contact:

Thomas Halfmann

M&H Productions and Wild West Fest

325-234-9948

Halfmann9922@gmail.com

For advertising: andi@mediaadvantage.net