SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City of San Angelo announced that the Women, Children and Infant Division will be working remotely starting Oct. 3 as the clinic undergoes renovations.

The City shared that these renovations should take about four months to help improve the participants’ experiences at the clinic.

The WIC is a special supplement for pregnant, breastfeeding women and families with children younger than five the Texas WIC website states. The WIC helps provide classes, recipe and cooking demonstrations, breastfeeding support and one-on-one nutrition counseling to help your family make smart choices and delicious meals.

Anyone needing to renew or apply for WIC services may call (325) 657-4396 or email wic@cosatx.us. Applications are also available online at texaswic.org.