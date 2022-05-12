KIMBLE COUNTY, Texas – On Thursday, May 12th Texas DPS Troopers notified Kimble County Sheriff Deputies, both working under Operation Lonestar, on a pursuit that was ongoing with a white van south of Rocksprings.

According to a social media post from Kimble County Sheriff’s Office, the van led troopers and deputies from Kimble and Edwards northbound on US Highway 377 South.

Kimble County Sheriff’s says Kimble County Interdiction Deputies deployed spikes on Highway 377 South near KC 120. These stripes deflated both passenger tires.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested while the front seat passenger was released. Upon investigation, deputies and troopers learned the driver fled due to a suspended license.