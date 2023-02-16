SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST) — The WHIT Program, a San Angelo-based nonprofit that provides free tutoring to foster children in Texas, will hold the ‘Brighter Minds Brighter Future’ fundraising event on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

The ‘Brighter Minds Brighter Future’ event will be held at the Tom Green County Library’s Sugg event room at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 23rd. The WHIT Program will celebrate people who have been important to the program like ASU President Ronnie Hawkins, Jr., Randy and Susan Brooks, ASU Vice President Don Topliff, ASU Honors Director Shirly Eoff and Texas A&M Assistant General Counsel David Halpern.

The event will include a silent auction that opens on Saturday, February 18th at www.whitprogram.org and on the WHIT Program’s social media profiles. Items for the auction were donated by Old Central Fire House Bed and Brew, Grigsby’s Boutique, Farmers Daughter, Eggemyer’s, If Walls Could Talk, Casa Decore, Waterford Wellness, Jewelry By Cari Curry, West Lake Ace Hardware, and Jody Jones of The Palladium. Local artists Ryan Dalgliesh, Thana Cox, Julie Raymond, famous Arizona artist Judith Bateman, Mary Ross Buchholz and Elaina Kent also donated work.

There will be gift cards from Cork and Pig, The Warf, Old Central Firehouse Pizza, Chick Filet, Buttercup Café, and Cold Smoke Coffeehouse.

To bid, sponsor or reserve seats, visit www.whitprogram.org or follow the QR code below.

Live auction items:

A trip to Napa.

A trip to Valencia hotel along with Majestic Theater Tickets and dinner at Bohannon’s.

A trip to Ruidoso, New Mexico.

Dinner at your home, prepared by a culinary-trained chef, which includes hors d’oeuvres, a main course and dessert.

Celebrities, like Terry Bradshaw, Lyle Lovett, and William Shatner, have also made donations to the auction.



