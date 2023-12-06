SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The City of San Angelo has released the fall 2023 health inspection scores for September, October and November for retail food establishments throughout the city. We’ve compiled a list of businesses that scored below 90.

The City of San Angelo conducts inspections at food establishments on a route basis between two to four times a year depending on the business’s risk of the population served and the types of food it serves. The specific frequency is determined through a risk assessment that factors in the type of food, preparation methods, number of people served, number of employees handling food products and whether the population served is considered a highly susceptible population.

The City also notes that food inspection scores are focused on food safety items that directly cause problems. As such, items that the public may see as undesirable, such as dirty floors and walls, that do not directly affect the safety of the food are disregarded.

With these criteria in mind, the following businesses were given a health inspection score lower than 90 fall 2023:

September

Angry Cactus – 89

Bahama Bucks – 71

Corner Stop (1302 N Chad.) – 89

Gil’s Restaurant – 88

Holiday Inn Express (4613 Houston Harte) – 87

Jack and Jill Donuts (2901 Sherwood Way) – 83

Long John Silvers – 76

Microtel Inn & Suites – 85

Shabuya Japanese All You Can Eat – 87

What Da Pho – 76

October

Kung Fu Noodle – 86

Mathis Field Cafe – 81

Stripes (1542 S Bell) – 88

Stripes Deli (1542 S Bell) – 86

The original Mendez Cafe – 88

