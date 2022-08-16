SAN ANGELO, Texas – On Monday, August 15th Texas Education Agency (TEA) released the first Accountability Ratings on Texas districts and campuses since 2019 due to a COVID-related pause.

1,195 districts and 8,451 campuses were rated this year in the new Accountability Rating. In the years leading up to the two-year pause in 2019, schools would earn an A, B, or Crating. This year districts and campuses can earn an A through F Accountability Rating to align with Senate Bill 1365.

This year only 42 districts and 564 campuses received a Not Rated label that is applied when the overall scaled score was less than 70. These scores are out of 100.

Find out what your Concho Valley school or district ranked in the 2021-2022 TEA Accountability Rating: