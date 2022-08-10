SAN ANGELO, Texas — Football is here! America will have games to watch every week until the conclusion of the Super Bowl in early February. But, before fans start to imagine their team raising the Lombardi Trophy, they get to watch their team take its first steps toward the season’s success.

For you Cowboys fans, those first steps start this week on Saturday, August 13 as they will travel to Empower Field at Mile High to take on the Denver Broncos in their first of three preseason games. Dallas holds the primetime ticket for this week’s match-up as kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. on the NFL Network and the NBC stations. This means KSAN for our readers and viewers in the Concho Valley.

Due to the game, KSAN News is now scheduled for 11 p.m. and will start at the conclusion of the game.