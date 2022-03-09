SAN ANGELO, Texas — Gas prices have been skyrocketing across the country and San Angelo is no exception. While inflation has increased the price of most consumer goods over the past two years, perhaps no good is more noticeable when it comes to increased prices than gas.
Most recently, consumers around the country have seen a sudden spike in prices following President Joe Biden’s announcement that the U.S. would suspend all oil imports from Russia. This, along with a number of factors like decreased production by OPEC member countries has led to the highest gas prices in a decade.
According to AAA, average gas prices in the U.S. today, March 9, 2022, are $4.25 per gallon. Gas prices in Texas are averaging lower at about $3.93 per gallon. Gas in Tom Green County is somewhere in the middle, at an average price of just under $4.02 per gallon.
These are the gas prices across San Angelo, along with the stations selling gas at the listed price. All prices are reported by Gas Buddy, a site where users report the price at the pump.
San Angelo Gas Prices
$4.30 per gallon
Alon & Yesway
712 North Chadboutne Street
$4.09 per gallon
Chevron
5665 Sherwood Way
Stripes
4560 Sherwood Way
4798 Knickerbocker Road
4002 South Chadbourne Street
901 Glenna Drive
3902 South Chadbourne Street
2718 Sherwood Way
1542 Bell Street
1606 LaFollette Street
1633 Pullium Street
Alon
4301 College Hills Boulevard
3802 Sherwood Way
Jack’s Convenience Store
4515 Knickerbocker Road
3808 Arden Road
Kent Kwik
3251 North Bryant Boulevard
$4.00 per gallon
Stripes
635 South Bell Street
$3.99 per gallon
Alon
514 North Main Street
4140 South Bryant Boulevard
1801 South Pierce Street
1801 College Hills Boulevard
514 North Main Street
Stripes
3002 Knickerbocker Road
2701 Sunset Drive
3925 South Bryant Boulevard
2901 North Bryant Boulevard
935 Knickerbocker Road
802 East 19th Street
Sunoco
3515 Wildewood Drive
Pic-n-Pac
5904 US-87
Shell
2902 North Bryant Boulevard
2451 Sherwood Way
107 South Abe Street
705 North Main Street
Murphy USA
618 West 29th Street
5525 Sherwood Way
H-E-B
5502 Sherwood Way
3301 Sherwood Way
Phillips 66
3131 Sunset Drive
Jack’s Convenience Store
2 North Koenigheim Street
$3.98 per gallon
Walmart
3428 Sherwood Way
$3.94 per gallon
Sam’s Club
5749 Sherwood Way
$3.79 per gallon
AAFES
279 Kearney Boulevard, Goodfellow AFB