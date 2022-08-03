SAN ANGELO, Texas – Schools and businesses are starting to gear up for another great school year for 2022-2023. Here are some important dates to mark on the calendar and supplies to stock up on for the school year for Crockett County CCSD!
2022
August
August 15th – First Day of School
September
September 5th – Holiday | Labor Day
September 16th – Early Release | Homecoming
September 26th – Teacher Workday
October
October 10th – Holiday – Columbus Day | Indigenous Peoples’ Day
October 31st – Teacher Workday
November
November 7th – Teacher Workday
November 21st – 25th – Thanksgiving Break
December
December 19th – 30th – Christmas Break
2023
January
January 2nd and 3rd – Teacher Workdays
January 13th – Teacher Workday
February
February 6th – Teacher Workday
February 17th – Teacher Workday
February 20th – Holiday | President’s Day
March
March 10th – Teacher Workday
March 13th – 17th – Spring Break
April
April 7th and 10th – Holiday | Easter
April 17th – Teacher Workday
May
May 26th – Early Release | Graduation
School supplies for Crockett County CCSD have also been released as parents and students get ready for the year ahead. Supply lists are provided below:
- PreK Supply List
- Kindergarten Supply List
- 1st Grade Supply List
- 2nd Grade Supply List
- 3rd Grade Supply List
- 4th Grade Supply List
- 5th Grade Supply List
- Ozona Middle School Supply List
- Ozona High School Supply List