SAN ANGELO, Texas – Schools and businesses are starting to gear up for another great school year for 2022-2023. Here are some important dates to mark on the calendar and supplies to stock up on for the school year for Crockett County CCSD!

2022

August

August 15th – First Day of School

September

September 5th – Holiday | Labor Day

September 16th – Early Release | Homecoming

September 26th – Teacher Workday

October

October 10th – Holiday – Columbus Day | Indigenous Peoples’ Day

October 31st – Teacher Workday

November

November 7th – Teacher Workday

November 21st – 25th – Thanksgiving Break

December

December 19th – 30th – Christmas Break

2023

January

January 2nd and 3rd – Teacher Workdays

January 13th – Teacher Workday

February

February 6th – Teacher Workday

February 17th – Teacher Workday

February 20th – Holiday | President’s Day

March

March 10th – Teacher Workday

March 13th – 17th – Spring Break

April

April 7th and 10th – Holiday | Easter

April 17th – Teacher Workday

May

May 26th – Early Release | Graduation

