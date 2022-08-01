BRADY, Texas – Schools and businesses are starting to gear up for another great school year for 2022-2023. Here are some important dates to mark on the calendar for the school year for Brady ISD!

2022

August

August 17th – First day of School

September

September 5th – School Holiday | Labor Day

September 26th – Staff Development Day

October

October 31st – Staff Development Day

November

November 21st – 25th – Thanksgiving Break

December

December 2nd – School Holiday | Stock Show Day

December 16th – Early Release

December 19th – 30th – Christmas Break

2023

January

January 2nd – Teacher Work Day

January 16th – School Holiday | Martin Luther King Jr. Day

February

February 17th – Staff Development Day

March

March 10th – Early Release

May 13th – 17th -Spring Break

April

April 7th – School Holiday | Good Friday

April 10th – School Holiday

May

May 25th – Early Release

May 26th – Teacher Work Day