BRADY, Texas – Schools and businesses are starting to gear up for another great school year for 2022-2023. Here are some important dates to mark on the calendar for the school year for Brady ISD!
2022
August
August 17th – First day of School
September
September 5th – School Holiday | Labor Day
September 26th – Staff Development Day
October
October 31st – Staff Development Day
November
November 21st – 25th – Thanksgiving Break
December
December 2nd – School Holiday | Stock Show Day
December 16th – Early Release
December 19th – 30th – Christmas Break
2023
January
January 2nd – Teacher Work Day
January 16th – School Holiday | Martin Luther King Jr. Day
February
February 17th – Staff Development Day
March
March 10th – Early Release
May 13th – 17th -Spring Break
April
April 7th – School Holiday | Good Friday
April 10th – School Holiday
May
May 25th – Early Release
May 26th – Teacher Work Day