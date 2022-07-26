SAN ANGELO, Texas – Schools and businesses are starting to gear up for another great school year for 2022-2023. Here are some important dates to mark on the calendar for the school year!

2022

August

August 11th – First Day of School

September

September 2nd – Student Early Release | Staff Development

September 5th – Holiday – Labor Day

October

October 7th – Student Holiday | Staff Development

October 10th – Holiday – Columbus Day | Indigenous Peoples’ Day

November

November 18th – Early Release

November 21st – 25th – Thanksgiving Break

December

December 5th – Student Holiday | Staff Development

December 20th – Early Release

December 21st – 30th Christmas Break

January

January 2nd – Christmas Break

January 3rd – Student Holiday | Staff Development

January 13th – Early Release | Staff Development

January 16th – Holiday – Martin Luther King Jr. Day

February

February 3rd – Student Early Release | Staff Development Half Day

February 17th – Holiday

February 20th – Holiday – Presidents Day

March

March 10th – Early Release | Staff Development Half Day

March 13th – 17th – Spring Break

April

April 7th – Holiday – Good Friday

May

May 19th – Last Day of School | Graduation | Student Early Release | Teacher Work Day

Looking for the dates for another school? Check below for your school district: