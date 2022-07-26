SAN ANGELO, Texas – Schools and businesses are starting to gear up for another great school year for 2022-2023. Here are some important dates to mark on the calendar for the school year!
2022
August
August 11th – First Day of School
September
September 2nd – Student Early Release | Staff Development
September 5th – Holiday – Labor Day
October
October 7th – Student Holiday | Staff Development
October 10th – Holiday – Columbus Day | Indigenous Peoples’ Day
November
November 18th – Early Release
November 21st – 25th – Thanksgiving Break
December
December 5th – Student Holiday | Staff Development
December 20th – Early Release
December 21st – 30th Christmas Break
January
January 2nd – Christmas Break
January 3rd – Student Holiday | Staff Development
January 13th – Early Release | Staff Development
January 16th – Holiday – Martin Luther King Jr. Day
February
February 3rd – Student Early Release | Staff Development Half Day
February 17th – Holiday
February 20th – Holiday – Presidents Day
March
March 10th – Early Release | Staff Development Half Day
March 13th – 17th – Spring Break
April
April 7th – Holiday – Good Friday
May
May 19th – Last Day of School | Graduation | Student Early Release | Teacher Work Day
Looking for the dates for another school? Check below for your school district: