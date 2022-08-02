SAN ANGELO, Texas – Schools and businesses are starting to gear up for another great school year for 2022-2023. Here are some important dates to mark on the calendar and supplies to stock up on for the school year for San Angelo Christian Academy (SACA)!

The San Angelo Christian Academy kicks off its school year on August 17th with a meet the teacher taking place on August 15th at 6 p.m.

Enrollment for SACA will remain open until classes are filled. Information regarding registration for the 2022-2023 school year is available on the SACA website or by contacting the administrative office at (325) 651-8363. Enrollment inquiries may be submitted through the website or the administrative office.

In order to enroll at SACA students must be eligible for re-enrollment at the school last attended, have a cumulative grade average of 70 or higher, score a minimum of 50% on standardized achievement tests, and a variety of other criteria that can be found on the school’s website.

The teacher-to-student ratio for SACA is 1:12.

SACA also released school supplies that will be needed for the upcoming school year. Supplies based on the student’s grade can be found on the SACA website.

All students will need to come prepared with number two pencils, backpacks, lunch boxes, water bottles, teacher-preferred notebooks, and more. Students who are in 3rd grade and up will also need to bring their own Bible for school.