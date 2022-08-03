ELDORADO, Texas – Schools and businesses are starting to gear up for another great school year for 2022-2023. Here are some important dates to mark on the calendar and supplies to stock up on for the school year for Schleicher County ISD!
2022
August
August 17th – First Day of School
September
September 5th – Holiday | Labor Day
November
November 18th – Early Release
November 21 – 25 – Holiday | Thanksgiving Break
December
December 16th – Early Release
December 19th – 31st – Holiday | Christmas Break
2023
January
January 1st and 2nd – Holiday | Christmas Break
January 3rd – Staff Workday
School supplies for Schleicher County ISD have also been released as parents and students get ready for the year ahead. Supply lists are provided below: