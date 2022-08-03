ELDORADO, Texas – Schools and businesses are starting to gear up for another great school year for 2022-2023. Here are some important dates to mark on the calendar and supplies to stock up on for the school year for Schleicher County ISD!

2022

August

August 17th – First Day of School

September

September 5th – Holiday | Labor Day

November

November 18th – Early Release

November 21 – 25 – Holiday | Thanksgiving Break

December

December 16th – Early Release

December 19th – 31st – Holiday | Christmas Break

2023

January

January 1st and 2nd – Holiday | Christmas Break

January 3rd – Staff Workday

School supplies for Schleicher County ISD have also been released as parents and students get ready for the year ahead. Supply lists are provided below: