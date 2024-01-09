SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Monday, Jan. 15, marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the day that many celebrate the life and legacy of one of the United States’ most influential civil rights leaders. In observance of the day, many City offices will be closed. But which ones?

According to the City of San Angelo, the following City operations will be among those closed on Jan. 15:

Animal Shelter

City Hall and the Community Development building

City Hall Annex

Fairmount Cemetery’s business offices

Municipal Court

Parks and Recreation offices

San Angelo-Tom Green County Health Department

Southside and Carl Ray Johnson recreation centers

Station 618 and Santa Fe Crossing senior centers

Women, Infants and Children (WIC)

The City has stated that there will be no interruption of trash pickup or landfill operations during Martin Luther King Jr. Day. City offices will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 16, the same day that the San Angelo City Council will meet at the McNease Convention Center for a City Council meeting.

The City also notes that its offices will also be closed from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11, for an employee appreciation luncheon.