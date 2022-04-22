SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo has more coffee shops headed to town, Cold Smoke Craft House and Pj’s Coffee of New Orleans .

Cold Smoke is a college oriented coffee house originating from Stephenville Texas and will be located at 1819 Knickerbocker Road.

PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans was founded in 1978 by Phyllis Jordan and has a Direct Trade partnerships that allows them to purchase coffee directly from farmers will be located at 2902 S. Bryant Blvd.

More places in San Angelo to enjoy a cup of coffee:

  • The Grind Brew & Cafe
    • 220A N Chadbourne St, San Angelo, TX 76903
  • The Mesquite Bean Coffee Shop
    • The Cactus Hotel- Historic Landmark
  • Buttercup, all day cafe
    • 1921 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, TX 76901
  • Long*Horn Coffee Co.
    • 901 S Oakes St, San Angelo, TX 76903
  • JC Coffee House
    • 3025 Southwest Blvd, San Angelo, TX 76904
  • The Bearded Barista
    • 2412 College Hills Blvd, San Angelo, TX 76904
  • Xertz Coffee
    • 2351 Sunset Dr, San Angelo, TX 76904
  • Lifestyles of San Angelo – Pizza & Coffee
    • 221 S Chadbourne St, San Angelo, TX 76903 (Stangos location)