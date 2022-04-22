SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo has more coffee shops headed to town, Cold Smoke Craft House and Pj’s Coffee of New Orleans .
Cold Smoke is a college oriented coffee house originating from Stephenville Texas and will be located at 1819 Knickerbocker Road.
PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans was founded in 1978 by Phyllis Jordan and has a Direct Trade partnerships that allows them to purchase coffee directly from farmers will be located at 2902 S. Bryant Blvd.
More places in San Angelo to enjoy a cup of coffee:
- The Grind Brew & Cafe
- 220A N Chadbourne St, San Angelo, TX 76903
- The Mesquite Bean Coffee Shop
- The Cactus Hotel- Historic Landmark
- Buttercup, all day cafe
- 1921 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, TX 76901
- Long*Horn Coffee Co.
- 901 S Oakes St, San Angelo, TX 76903
- JC Coffee House
- 3025 Southwest Blvd, San Angelo, TX 76904
- The Bearded Barista
- 2412 College Hills Blvd, San Angelo, TX 76904
- Xertz Coffee
- 2351 Sunset Dr, San Angelo, TX 76904
- Lifestyles of San Angelo – Pizza & Coffee
- 221 S Chadbourne St, San Angelo, TX 76903 (Stangos location)