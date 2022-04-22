SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo has more coffee shops headed to town, Cold Smoke Craft House and Pj’s Coffee of New Orleans .

Cold Smoke is a college oriented coffee house originating from Stephenville Texas and will be located at 1819 Knickerbocker Road.

PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans was founded in 1978 by Phyllis Jordan and has a Direct Trade partnerships that allows them to purchase coffee directly from farmers will be located at 2902 S. Bryant Blvd.

