Whataburger hosts neighborhood heroes event

SAN ANGELO, TX – Families and community members came out to Whataburger on Sherwood Way Saturday, June 29 for Hometown Heroes.

The event is the Whataburger version of the touch-a-truck event, a staple in close-knit communities like San Angelo. The San Angelo Fire Department as well as SAPD and EMS were there to greet and chat with those interested in their work and vehicles. The event include face painting, plenty of Whataburger swag and for kids 12 and under, a free meal.

“Whataburger really cares about our community,” said Sarah Marston, the West Texas Brand Development Coordinator for Whataburger. “We love giving back. We donate to local nonprofits and we just love doing events like this and bringing out families together at their hometown Whataburger and celebrate the community.”

Also under consideration for Whataburger in the near future is hosting Coffee with a Cop. A spokesperson for the Whataburger brand said that, amid concerns over the recent partnership with a Chicago firm to help them expand, the company already has locations in ten states and is still headquartered right here in the great state of Texas.