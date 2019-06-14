Whataburger Logo

San Angelo, TX - Iconic Texas fast food hamburger chain Whataburger has been sold to BDT Capital Partners, a Chicago-based merchant bank, the company confirms Friday.

The San Antonio-based company said by selling the majority interest in the business they were positioning the chain for future growth -- i.e. expansion.

Whataburger described their new parent as a bank, "that advises and invests in family and founder-led companies."

The burger chain was started in Corpus Christi in the 1950s by Harmon Dobson. After he died in a plane crash in 1967, his wife Grace ran the business until she handed the torch to her son Tom in the 1990s. The chain has since grown to include more than 800 restaurants and 43,000 employees.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Dobson family will retain the minority interest in the chain and the company's headquarters will remain in San Antonio.