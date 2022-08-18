SAN ANGELO, Texas – Season dates and county regulations for the 2022-2023 dove hunting season were released by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Dove hunting for the central zone, including the Concho Valley, will be from September 1st to October 30th, December 17, 2022, to January 15, 2023. There is a daily limit of 15 white-winged, white-tipped, and mourning dove with no more than two white-tipped dove. The possession limit is three times the daily bag.

Legal shooting hours will be thirty minutes before sunrise to sunset. Those that live or hunt in the south zone will be able to hunt from noon to sunset on white-winger dove days. These special hunting days will be September 2nd through September 4th and September 9th through September 11th.

All dove hunters must have a valid hunting license. Hunting and fishing licenses are currently on sale with several different options to fit hunters. Texas resident hunting license can be purchased online or through a related for $25. Senior residents who are 65 years are older are able to purchase this license for $7. Youth under the age of 17, Texas resident or not, are also able to buy hunting licenses for $7. Hunting leases, trapper, and non-resident licenses are also currently on sale.

Legal Game Bird:

Mourning Dove:

Brown with black spots on the wing

Long, pointed tail

Located in all of Texas

This photograph is courtesy of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

White-winged Dove:

White bar on wing

Long, rounded tail

Located in South Texas, increasing statewide

This photograph is courtesy of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

White-tipped Dove (White-fronted)

Large, rounded tail

Rust-colored wing linings

Located in South Texas

This photograph is courtesy of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Unprotected Species:

Eurasian Collared-Dove:

There are no closed season or bag limit restrictions for Eurasian collared-doves; however, it is recommended that plumage be left on these birds for identification purposes.

A narrow black collar on the nape of the neck

White, squared tail underside

Pale gray body, black bill, red irises

This photograph is courtesy of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Rock Dove (Rock Pigeon)

There are no closed season or bag limit restrictions for common pigeons (rock doves); however, it is recommended that plumage be left on these birds for identification purposes.

Large plump body, small head

Gray, brown, or white

Common in cities and ranches

This photograph is courtesy of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Protected Species – Do Not Hunt:

Band-tailed Pigeon

Yellow bill

White band on neck

Wooded mountain areas

This photograph is courtesy of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Inca Dove:

Scaly looking

Small, brown body

Urban and suburban areas, woodland edges, savannahs, thickets

This photograph is courtesy of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Common Ground-Dove:

Sandy brown color

Dark spots on wings

Short, round tail

Small body, short thin bill