SAN ANGELO, Texas – Season dates and county regulations for the 2022-2023 dove hunting season were released by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
Dove hunting for the central zone, including the Concho Valley, will be from September 1st to October 30th, December 17, 2022, to January 15, 2023. There is a daily limit of 15 white-winged, white-tipped, and mourning dove with no more than two white-tipped dove. The possession limit is three times the daily bag.
Legal shooting hours will be thirty minutes before sunrise to sunset. Those that live or hunt in the south zone will be able to hunt from noon to sunset on white-winger dove days. These special hunting days will be September 2nd through September 4th and September 9th through September 11th.
All dove hunters must have a valid hunting license. Hunting and fishing licenses are currently on sale with several different options to fit hunters. Texas resident hunting license can be purchased online or through a related for $25. Senior residents who are 65 years are older are able to purchase this license for $7. Youth under the age of 17, Texas resident or not, are also able to buy hunting licenses for $7. Hunting leases, trapper, and non-resident licenses are also currently on sale.
Legal Game Bird:
Mourning Dove:
- Brown with black spots on the wing
- Long, pointed tail
- Located in all of Texas
White-winged Dove:
- White bar on wing
- Long, rounded tail
- Located in South Texas, increasing statewide
White-tipped Dove (White-fronted)
- Large, rounded tail
- Rust-colored wing linings
- Located in South Texas
Unprotected Species:
Eurasian Collared-Dove:
There are no closed season or bag limit restrictions for Eurasian collared-doves; however, it is recommended that plumage be left on these birds for identification purposes.
- A narrow black collar on the nape of the neck
- White, squared tail underside
- Pale gray body, black bill, red irises
Rock Dove (Rock Pigeon)
There are no closed season or bag limit restrictions for common pigeons (rock doves); however, it is recommended that plumage be left on these birds for identification purposes.
- Large plump body, small head
- Gray, brown, or white
- Common in cities and ranches
Protected Species – Do Not Hunt:
Band-tailed Pigeon
- Yellow bill
- White band on neck
- Wooded mountain areas
Inca Dove:
- Scaly looking
- Small, brown body
- Urban and suburban areas, woodland edges, savannahs, thickets
Common Ground-Dove:
- Sandy brown color
- Dark spots on wings
- Short, round tail
- Small body, short thin bill