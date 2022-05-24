SAN ANGELO, Texas — Memorial Day falls on Monday, May 30, and most city offices will be closed in observance of the holiday.

Garbage collection will continue as normal on Memorial Day, May 30 however the landfill will be closed this Saturday, May 28.

Lake Nasworthy Parks

Day passes to Middle Concho and Spring Creek parks will be available at their respective entry gates for $3 per vehicle for city residents and $6 per vehicle for non-residents. Camping permits will cost $6 per campsite per night for city residents and $12 for non-residents. Permits can be bought at the entry gates and at Spring Creek Marina.

Municipal Pool

The Municipal Pool will be closed throughout Memorial Day weekend due to the ongoing delay with the filtration system issue. It is estimated to be several weeks before it will be installed because of current supply shortages. There is currently not a set opening date yet but will provide updates as they are received. Reservations will not be accepted until an official date is set for opening.

Fort Concho

Fort Concho will be celebrating Memorial Day through exercises to honor the nation’s military members who made the ultimate sacrifice in defending our nation. This will occur at 9 AM Monday, May 30 on the fort Parade Ground in front of the site’s Headquarters Building.

This event is organized by the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Members of the Sons of the Confederate Veterans and the Fort Concho Living History program will provide artillery salutes and memorial rifle volleys. Featured speakers will include Tom Green County Commissioner Rick Bacon, Mayor Brenda Gunter and Pastor Joe Bourgeois, Air Force veteran and current pastor of West Side Baptist Church in San Angelo. There will be light refreshments provided after the event.

Fort Concho will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Memorial Day for self-guided tours. For more information, call Fort Concho at 325-481-2646 or visit fortconcho.com

Women, Infants and Children

The WIC office will be closed, If you need assistance please email wic@cosatx.us

City Office Closure on May 30

Animal Shelter

City Hall and the Community Development building

City Hall Annex

Fairmount Cemetery’s business offices

Municipal Court

Nature Center

Parks and Recreation offices

San Angelo-Tom Green County Health Department

Southside and Carl Ray Johnson recreation centers

Station 618 and Santa Fe Crossing senior centers

WIC offices *Email wic@cosatx.us for assistance.

City offices will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 31.