SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Residents of Tom Green County were lined up outside the offices of the Tom Green County Appraisal District on May 11, 2023, for a public meeting with the Appraisal Review Board regarding drastic increases in property taxes, some having quadrupled from 2022. Here is what you need to know about it.

Line gathering outside the Tom Green County Appraisal District, May 11, 2023

Property owners were gathered outside the Appraisal District Offices to voice their concerns about increases in their property taxes, some saying they saw a 1,000 percent increase from the previous year. One property owner said their property assessment went from just over $4,000 in 2022 to more than $55,000 in 2023.

Why no public comment?

The purpose of the meeting began with the intent to go over the policy with no option for public comment.

“It says on your notices posted on your door – it says you have a reorganization meeting, then we will hear and determine taxpayer and taxing paying units on all matters in the future,” said one property owner.

Walter Holick, who has served on the board for four years, warned attendees not to share the specifics of their personal appraisals. This is because the board is required to take an oath before hearing individual protests that they have not had contact with the taxpayers raising a protest before their protest hearing.

What is the TGC Appraisal District?

According to the State Comptroller’s website, the Appraisal Review Board consists of people who live in the Appraisal District. Their only responsibility is to hear individual property owners’ protests about the appraiser’s assessment of their property.

“We’re independent of the Appraisal District. We don’t hire people. We don’t do anything,” said Holick, “We are independent to give you a voice.”

Holick clarified later in the meeting that the Appraisal Review Board are volunteers who are residents of Tom Green County and have nothing to do with the creation of the appraised values.

What is the deadline to submit protests?

According to the Texas Comptroller’s website, property owners who feel their appraisals are inaccurate should submit a protest.

The deadline to submit a protest and schedule a protest hearing is 30 days after the appraisal was mailed. Protest Hearings can be scheduled beyond that date.

Protest applications can be found on the TGC Apprisal District website and hand-delivered to the drop boxes at the District Appraisals office, 2302 Pulliam St, or mailed (It must be postmarked by the deadline).

Need to protest? Hire an appraiser.

According to a realtor present, they are prohibited from appraising property in an appraisal protest. For that, people should hire a certified appraiser.

Select Market Value vs Appraised Value

An appraised value is a professional valuation of your home’s worth, while the market value is the price buyers are willing to pay. According to an attorney present over the phone, individuals wishing to protest their appraisals must show that the market value for the property is less than the appraised value.

Want to raise your concerns about property taxes in the state?

According to Holick, state legislators are currently debating bills related to property taxes. To make your opinion heard at the state level, talk to your State Representative and your State Senator.

Drew Darby, State Representative

Charles Perry, State Senator

“You have tax-paying, hardworking members of Tom Green County here, who absolutely support this county,” said one attendee, “Do it right, do it fairly, do it so people have an opportunity to protest and be heard.”