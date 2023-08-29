SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Angelo State University officially released its new fleet of food delivery robots onto campus and here is what you need to know about them!

The robots are rolled out by Starship Technologies and will deliver ASU students food from six campus eateries: Starbucks, Subway, Tu Taco, The Ranch Smokehouse, Roscoe’s Den or Einstein Bros. Bagels.

The school’s nearly 11,000 students and faculty can now use the Starship app (iOS and Android) to order food and drinks from local retailers to be delivered anywhere on campus, within minutes. The service also works in conjunction with the student meal plan.

“I’m really excited for these delivery robots! Having the ability to get breakfast delivered straight to my first class building with my meal plan will be a lifesaver for early classes and long days,” said ASU student Aryana Willie.

Starship is already providing services to campuses across the country, including University of Illinois Chicago, University of North Carolina at Charlotte, University of Wisconsin-Madison and Bowling Green State University.

To get started, users open the Starship Deliveries app, choose from a range of their favorite food or drink items and then drop a pin where they want their delivery to be sent. They can then watch as the robot makes its journey to them, via an interactive map. Once the robot arrives, they receive an alert, and can then meet and unlock it through the app. The delivery usually takes just a matter of minutes, depending on the menu items ordered and the distance the robot must travel. Each robot can carry the equivalent of about three shopping bags of goods.