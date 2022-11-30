SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo has released details for the Concho Christmas Celebration and Concho Valley Homepage has compiled them for our reader’s convenience.

Tour of Lights

The Tour of Lights will open on Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. and will remain open through Dec. 31. Hours for the tour will be 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and will run 6 p.m. through midnight Fridays and Saturdays. Cars will enter the tour southbound through Bryant Boulevard and West 1st Street. The tour will feature animated scenes depicting The Twelve Days of Christmas, a Toy Factory, A Gingerbread House, an elaborate nativity scene, reindeer, a National Patriotism Flag, Santa Claus and much, much more!

Community Tree Lighting

This year’s Community Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 in the parking lot at the corner of Concho Avenue and Chadbourne Street.

Light of Christmas Parade

The Light of Christmas Prade is scheduled to begin right after the tree lighting at 6 p.m. See the map to the right for the parade route.

For more information about the Tour of Lights and the Community Tree Lighting, visit conchochristmascelebration.com.