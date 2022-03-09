SAN ANGELO, Texas – Many people, schools and businesses are gearing up for a fun-filled spring break in San Angelo and across the Concho Valley this year.

Get the kids ready for a day at camp or get the whole family together for a day in the sun at the State Park. Don’t worry, there are also fun events for just the adults during spring break as well.

Cirque Italia

From Thursday, March 10th through Sunday, March 13th families can enjoy a Cirque Italia Water Circus show to kick off the spring break week. Gather the family together to travel back at Sunset Mall under the big top. To find more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Cirque Italia website.

The Railway Museum of San Angelo

Tracking History – Ages 11 to 15 and Ages 7-10

The Railway Museum of San Angelo will be hosting Tracking History for children ages 7 to 15. Kids ages 11 to 15 will be able to learn the history of the railway including what it was like living on the railway, the tools used and tricks to the lifestyle on Monday, March 14th from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Kids ages 7 to 10 will also be able to travel back in time like the older kids on Wednesday, March 16th from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Sessions will be $25 each and can be reserved on the Railway Museum of San Angelo website.

Steaming into STEM – Ages 11-15 and Ages 7-10

On Tuesday, March 15th, and Thursday, March 17th, the Railway Museum will also be hosting their Steaming into STEM event. Students will be able to learn about the technology behind train engines along with the grade and scale of trains both big and small. Participants will also be learning how to use the railway-style of morse code. Children ages 11 to 15 will attend the Tuesday session from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Those ages 7 to 10 will be able to attend the 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. session on Thursday, March 17th. Sessions will be $25 each and can be reserved on the Railway Museum of San Angelo website.

San Angelo State Park

Anyone participating in the San Angelo State Park activities is asked to bring sunscreen, water, and closed-toe shoes. There will be an entrance fee of $4 for those that are 13 and up. Children under 12 will be able to enter for free. For more information on any of the following events, visit the San Angelo State Park website.

Longhorn and Bison Viewing

Starting at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 14th, the Longhorn and Bison showcase will be taking place at the Bison Pasture. Those participating will get the chance to learn how longhorns have helped shaped Texas over the centuries along with the importance and history of bison and Native Americans. Attendees will also get the chance to view both a Texas Longhorn herd and the American Bison herd at the state park.

Rabbit Stick Throwing

From 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 14th, and Tuesday, March 15th, the San Angelo State Park will be teaching those age 7 and up how rabbit stick throw. Rabbit stick throwing will be located at the Chaparral Pavilion. The program will be a part of

Atlatl Spear Throwing

On Monday, March 14th, the San Angelo State Park will be teaching the basics of Atlatl spear-throwing, also known as rabbit stick throwing. Anyone over the age of seven is welcome to learn the ancient hunting skill used for thousands of years. Atlatl spear-throwing will be located at the Chaparral Pavilion at 3:00 p.m. The program will be a part of the entrance fee.

Archery 101

The San Angelo State Park will be teaching the basics of archery on Tuesday, March 15th. Those ages seven and up are welcome to learn from the Park Rangers at the Chaparral Pavilion starting at 3:00 p.m. The program will be a part of the entrance fee.

What’s Bugging You?

On Wednesday, March 16th at the Chaparral Pavilion, the San Angelo State Park will be hosting a program on bugs. Those that attend will learn about the native creepy-crawlers and their roles in the environment. The program will be a part of the entrance fee.

Wildflower Hike

San Angelo State Park volunteers will be taking a wildflower hike on Bell’s Trailhead. The hike, which is open to all ages will begin at 3:00 p.m. Bell’s Trailhead is rated as an easy difficulty and will be between one to two miles long. This event will be taking place on Wednesday, March 16th.

Rad Raptors

Join Park Rangers at the Playground Parking Lot on Thursday, March 17th at 10:00 a.m. to learn about the raptors that live at the State Park and around the Concho Valley. This event is open to all ages.

Campfire Safety 101

The San Angelo State Park will be teaching how to build a campfire, fire safety tips and share Smokey Bear’s five principles for preventing wildfires. The class will be held at the Chaparral Pavilion at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 17th.

Compass Orienteering 101

On Friday, March 18th, at 10:00 a.m. anyone that is wanting to learn the basics of a compass is welcome to join the State Park at the Chaparral Pavilion. This event is open to all ages.

Permian Track Hike

Take a hike on Little Foot Draw on Friday, March 18th at 3:00 p.m. with the State Park to see footprints of Permian Era creatures that are over 200 million years old. Those hiking will meet at Gate 8-3 on Highway FM 2288. The hike is estimated to be a mile, round trip.

Horse Trailride – Must bring your own horse

On Saturday, March 19th the San Angelo State Park will be hosting a horse trail ride on Burkett Trailhead at 10:30 a.m. Those participating will have to bring their own horse, along with their current Coggins papers. Participants are also asked to bring any snacks or lunch that might be wanted, and shoes are recommended.

Mountain Biking 101 – Bike and Helmet Required

Park volunteers will be guiding a mountain bike ride on Saturday, March 19th at 2:00 p.m on Burkett Trailhead. Participants are required to bring their own bike and helmet.

Star Party

The Angelo Astronomers will be giving a tour of the stars and sun on Saturday, March 19th at 6:30 p.m. at the Amphitheater. This event will be open to all ages and free to the public.

Self-Guided Scavenger Hunt

From 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 20th, hikers will be able to go on a self-guided scavenger hike along any of the trails at the San Angelo State Park.

Tom Green County Library System

For more information about the following events, visit the Tom Green County Library System website.

Virtual Minecraft Club

The Tom Green County Library System is holding their Virtual Minecraft Club on Monday, March 14th at 4:00 p.m. Those in sixth through 12th grade who want to participate will have to have their own account of Minecraft Bedrock Edition and will have to register using their library card. If you are looking at participating in this event, reservations will need to be made on the library’s website.

Art Cart

The Art Cart will be at the Stephens Central Library in the Children’s Department on Tuesday, March 15th starting at 4:00 p.m. Along with the cart, storytime will also be taking place. The event is open and free to the public. All ages are welcome to attend.

Coloring Book Giveaway (for Tweens, Teens, Adults)

The North Branch Library will be giving away coloring books for tweens, teens, and adults on Friday, February 18th from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday Morning Art-toons!

Anyone between sixth and 12th grade is welcome to join those at the Teen Republic at Stephens Central to draw the day away. Supplies and guides will be provided.

Karaoke at Whiskey River

Every Tuesday and Thursday night, Whiskey River hosts karaoke night from 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. On Tuesday night, singers have the opportunity to qualify for a championship competition that will take place on March 29th.

The Bosque

The Bosque will be open the week of spring break, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., located at 330 S. Irving St. along the Concho River. Cash will not be accepted for rental or concession stands. Debit and credit cards are the only taken form of payment. For more information or prices, visit the City of San Angelo website.

Kings of the West

Get ready for a day of music at the Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial Riverstage with Ice Cube, Too Short, Zapp, Frankie J., and more on Saturday, March 19th. Gates will open at the Riverstage at 3:00 p.m. and the concert will begin at 4:00 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Stubwire website.