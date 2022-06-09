SAN ANGELO, Texas – From June 1st to June 30th millions of people within the LGBTQ+ community are celebrating Pride across America.

Check out what Pride events are happening in and around San Angelo:

Pulse Memorial Candlelight Vigil – June 11

Open Arms will be hosting a candlelight vigil to honor those who lost their lives and were injured during the 2016 Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida.

This vigil will begin at 6 p.m. on June 11th at 113 North Harrison.

Legendary Divas Drag Bingo – June 12th

Join the House of Fifi Dubios and Open Arms for Drag Bingo on June 12th from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

There is single admission of $5 with $1 bingo tickets and $1 raffle tickets for door prizes. Table reservations are also available at $15 for two quests which include four cards, four guests with eight cards for $30, and eight guests with 16 cards for $80. Table reservations are not included in admission.

All proceeds will go to serve victims and survivors in the Concho Valley.

Dance Party at the San Angelo Clubhouse – June 18th

The San Angelo Clubhouse is opening its doors for a night of dancing and fun to help benefit Open Arms and the Space to be ME teen LGBT+ Support group.

This event is open to the public beginning at 8:30 p.m. till 10:30 p.m. on June 18th.

De Nada Pride Art Show – June 23rd

Local artist will be showcasing their artwork in support of the LGBTQ+ community at De Nada on June 23rd from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Koronazz Pride Ball – June 24th

Koronazz will be hosting their Pride Ball on June 24th located at 4611 South Jackson Street

There will be a cover charge of $10, which includes complimentary hors d’oeuvres.

At the fun-filled night, there will be drink specials drag performances, recognition of honorees and of course a DJ and dancing.

Doors will open at 8 p.m.

Pride Fest Drag Show – June 25th

Along with their Pride Ball, Koronazz will be hosting a Pride Fest Drag Show on June 25th which features 9 different drag queens.

Showtime will begin at 9 p.m. with admission costing $5 after.

This event is for those 18 years of age and up.

For table reservations contact zodiacproductions.drag@gmail.com.

Drag Brunch – June 26th

All ages are welcome to join Koronazz and nine other drag queens and kings for a Sunday Drag Brunch.

Doors will open at 11 a.m. with the show starting at 12:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale for $12 or will be $15 at the door on the day of the show.