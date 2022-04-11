Here are some events going on in San Angelo and surrounding areas over Easter Weekend!
- Thursday April 14 – Pictures with the Easter Bunny at Old Central Firehouse Pizzeria & Taproom ( 5p.m. – 6:30 p.m.)
- Saturday April 16 – Easter Family Clay Day at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts (10 a.m. – 12 p.m.)
- Saturday April 16 – Honors Student Association Easter Egg-Stravaganza at ASU’s Academic Building, Johnson Ave, San Angelo, TX 76909, kids 12 and under ( 9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. )
- Saturday April 16 – Christoval Chamber Easter Egg Hunt at The City Park in Christoval, all ages welcome ( 10 a.m. )
- Saturday April 16 – Easter Eggstravaganza Egg hunt, mall-wide, at Sunset Mall ( 10:30 a.m. )
- Saturday April 16 – Hip Hop its Easter at Cactus Market Days, across from the Cactus Hotel ( 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.)
- Sunday April 17– Easter at the Paseo by First Baptist San Angelo, ( go to bit.ly/PaseoEaster22 for food tickets) event is free. ( 10 a.m. )
- Sunday April 17 – Chef’s Easter Brunch Buffet at Angry Cactus West Texas Bar & Grill ( 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.) ($22 per person, Reservations Recommended)