SAN ANGELO, Texas – Sitting at home, not sure what to do with your time? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with tons of events happening in the Concho Valley from May 12th through May 21st.

May 12th

Karaoke Night at Whiskey River

Starting at 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 12th Whiskey River will be hosting a Karaoke Night with DJ MO. The public is welcome to come to kick back and relax after a long week. Whiskey River hosts Karaoke Night every Tuesday and Thursday.

May 13th

Hairspray – San Angelo Broadway Academy – Murphey Performance Hall

The San Angelo Broadway Academy will be performing Broadway’s Musical “Hairspray” starting May 13th at 7:30 p.m.

Shows will continue Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. A single matinee performance will be on Sunday, May 15th at 2 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the San Angelo Performing Arts Center website.

The VIBE presents Max and Heather Stalling – The House of FiFi DuBois

Join the VIBE at The House of FiFi DuBois as they host Dallas, Texas singer-songwriter duo Max and Heather Stalling on Friday, May 13th starting at 8 p.m.

Jonathan Matthews Band – The Penny

At 9:30 p.m. the Jonathan Matthews band will be performing live at The Penny Tap House.

The Damn Torpedoes – A Tribute to Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers – The House of FiFi DuBois

Following Max and Heather Stalling’s performance, the Damn Torpedoes will be performing a tribute to Tom Petty and The Heartbreaks at 10 p.m.

May 14th

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market – Opening Day – 609 S Oakes St

The Concho Valley Farmer’s Market has returned! Starting at 7 a.m. at 609 S Oakes St. The public is welcome to purchase early season veggies, baked goods, homemade jelly, fresh beef and pork, and more.

Snow White Camp

Children ages 3 to 6 are invited to attend Snow White Camp on Saturday, May 14th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Load up the kids for a morning of stories, dancing crafts and games.

To register, contact office@balletsanangelo.org.

Cars and Coffee – Golden Corral

Starting at 9 a.m., motorsports enthusiasts are invited to attend Cars and Coffee at Golden Corral and Buffet.

Railway Days Festival – Railway Museum of San Angelo

The Railway Museum of San Angelo is inviting this in and around the Concho Valley to its Railway Days Festival on Saturday, May 14th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

First Responder Thank You BBQ – 418 Ave B

The public is welcome to celebrate and thank first responders at the First Responders Thank You BBQ on May 14th. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 418 Ave B, pulled pork plates will be served by Cooking for Christ. Those in uniform will eat free.

The public is also invited to decorate their vehicles at 9 a.m. for a freedom cruise around San Angelo. Those wishing to participate are being asked to meet at the park entrance behind Whiskey River.

Simply Texas Blues Festival – Riverstage

On Saturday, May 14th the San Angelo Blues Society and Foster Communications will be hosting the 13th Annual Simply Texas Blues Festival at the Bill Aylor Senior Memorial Riverstage. This event, which starts at 11 a.m., is dedicated to American soldiers and their families.

The public is welcome to attend the event which will have a blues competition, rib cook-off car show and more.

Shamrock Shuffle – First Financial Pavilion

Beginning at 6 p.m., Tom Green County 4H will be hosting a dinner and dance event to help raise money for the organization.

May 15th

Ice Sisters Meet and Greet with Baskin Robins

Queen Elsa and Princess Ana from Wishful Parties will be chilling at Baskin Robins for a meet and greet on May 15th from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Digital photos, signed prints, polaroids and rental dressed will be $5 each.

May 18th

The Monk Broadway Series: Words and Music, New and Old

The Monk Art Gallery and Wine Bar are hosting a “Broadway Series” in collaboration with Tzigane Arts Productions.

From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on May 18th, The Monk will be filled with live Broadway music.

This event is $10 per person.

May 19th

Lincoln Spring Band Concert – 6 p.m. – Riverstage

May 21st

Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk – Tiered Plaza, 18 E Ave A

At 8 a.m. the Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk will be taking place in honor of 9/11 hero, New York City Firefighter Stephen Siller.

For more information or to register, visit the Tunnel to Tower website or contact sheboygan@t2t.org.

Armed Forces Day – Fort Concho

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fort Concho will be hosting a tribute to America’s Armed Forces. Displays including living history, artillery and cavalry demonstrations will be on-site on May 21st.